eCycle strengthens commitment to sustainability by becoming first Canadian recycler to report and disclose ESG metrics
As we continue to expand our presence in the Canadian market, this framework will provide us with the guidance we need to ensure eCycle Solutions stays true to our vision”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCycle Solutions has become the first fully integrated Canadian recycler to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy – a practice now seen as a benchmark for how responsible organizations operate.
— Michael Collins, President & CEO
By setting up a system to report and disclose ESG metrics, eCycle is demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. CEO Michael Collins says the move makes the company a better community steward and supports its effort to be ethical and transparent. It also aligns with eCycle’s dedication to serving communities and enhancing the circular economy.
“We’re pleased to have completed our ESG framework roadmap with the assistance of UPSWING Consulting,” Collins said. “As we continue to expand our presence in the Canadian market, this framework will provide us with the guidance we need to ensure eCycle Solutions stays true to our vision – boosting the circular economy while creating a better world and a sustainable future.”
In addition to making a positive impact on the world, systems that report and disclose ESG metrics help companies in many other ways – by helping them reduce energy, water and waste costs and by responding to consumer demand for businesses to be socially and environmentally responsible.
About eCycle Solutions
Since it was established in 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving the environment through safe, convenient, and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically powered assets. By providing clients with recycling solutions while ensuring their privacy, eCycle Solutions has been helping reduce the electronic waste in Canadian landfill.
