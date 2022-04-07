SUNation's Jonathan Cohen Elected Chairman of LI Solar and Storage Alliance

Active in the solar industry since 2013, Cohen also brings over 25 years of public policy advocacy experience to his new role at LISSA Chairman.

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following last month’s elections, the NYSEIA Long Island Solar and Storage Alliance (LISSA) has a new chairman in SUNation Solar’s Jonathan Cohen. Active in the solar industry since 2013 and with 25 years of public policy advocacy experience, Cohen comes into the position ready to utilize his years of experience and positive relationships to support the solar industry on the island.

“I’m thrilled to be leading this extraordinary team during one of the most consequential times in the history of our industry,” said Cohen. “New York State has some of the most ambitious solar development goals in the country, and facilitating a strong and sustainable Long Island solar marketing will be critical to the achievement of those goals.”

Cohen joined LISSA in 2020 as Head of Policy to be in a role that would allow him to set the tone and trajectory of policy efforts. His previous policy work includes a focus on the solar permitting process, expanding and improving state incentives for developers, increasing NYS solar equipment tax credits, promoting policies to make solar accessible for LMI and disadvantaged communities, and pushing back on regulations and policy proposals that impede solar development on Long Island. His election comes after Chairman Tara McDermott announced she would be stepping down.

LISSA is made up of an all-volunteer membership to promote ethical business standards for the solar and energy storage industries on Long Island. Their work impacts policies at the local, state, and federal levels.

In addition to his work with LISSA, Cohen has worked for the Ronkonkoma-based SUNation Solar Systems for the past five years as a government liaison. The company has installed over 7,500 residential, commercial, and community solar systems, is a Telsa Powerwall Certified Installer and also installs Level 2 EV chargers.

When asked what inspires him to pursue positive policy changes for the solar industry, Cohen refers to his two kids, 16 and 12. “It’s extremely important to me that the work we are doing to accelerate solar development has a positive impact on the quality of the environment that I’ll leave for them. We can’t afford to get this wrong.”



About SUNation Solar Systems

SUNation Solar Systems is the local solar and energy storage expert trusted by over 7,500 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality and most durable equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Locally owned and operated in Ronkonkoma, NY, SUNation offers both residential and commercial energy solutions including solar panel installation, backup energy storage batteries, and EV chargers. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Long Island’s Best Solar Business 13 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2021.

About LISSA

The NYSEIA Long Island Solar and Storage Alliance (LISSA) promotes a vibrant and ethical business environment for solar and energy storage companies operating on Long Island. LISSA’s all-volunteer membership of renewable energy professionals donate their time to grow the local clean energy movement. Their work includes influencing and sponsoring solar-friendly policy at the local, state, and federal level, as well as community education and engagement.