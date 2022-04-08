STS EDUCATION is Proud to be Recognized by Promethean as 2021 West Partner of the Year for the 5th Consecutive Time

Submit Release
STS EDUCATION has been recognized by Promethean™ as the 2021 West Partner of the year. This is the 5th time ina row STS has won this distinction.

We are proud to have STS Education as part of our partner program dedicated to supporting schools and districts at every step of their edtech journey.”
— Matt Cole, Senior Vice President, Americas Markets
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS EDUCATION has been recognized by Promethean™ as the 2021 West Partner of the year. This designation is awarded to partners that cultivate deep, personal relationships with Promethean while delivering overwhelming value to customers.

STS is proud to offer Promethean ActivPanel™ Interactive Displays to clients in K-12 school districts. Upgrading from aging projectors to modern, sleek interactive flat panel displays helps teachers present information to both local and remote students in ways that lift educational outcomes.

“We’re so confident in the Promethean solution succeeding in the classroom that there’s never a question of the right answer for our customers,” said Aaron Toczynski, Senior Vice President of Sales at STS. “The relationship STS has built with Promethean is what all channel relationships should strive to be.”

“Transforming and supporting education with technology is a shared mission for Promethean and STS Education,” said Matt Cole, Senior Vice President, Americas Markets at Promethean. “We are proud to have STS Education as part of our partner program dedicated to supporting schools and districts at every step of their edtech journey.”

About STS EDUCATION

STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.

