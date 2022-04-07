SPRINGFREE TRAMPOLINE EARNS A PTPA LABEL WITH ITS REVOLUTIONARY, SAFE DESIGN

Springfree Trampoline Receives Parent Tested Parent Approved Label for Demonstrating Excellence in the Toys and Games Category

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, innovator in the safety of outdoor play, has been awarded the distinguished PTPA (Parent Tested Parent Approved) Seal of Approval for demonstrating high standards and delivering on consumer expectations.

PTPA Media selected multiple testers to give an evaluation of Springfree Trampoline, from the comfort of their own backyards. Families evaluated their Springfree Trampoline by answering 12 questions in an online survey about their experience. Safety, quality, ease of use, comfort, style and price were all considered as a part of their assessment.

Being honored with the influential PTPA Seal of Approval is a notable achievement for a product geared toward families, children and parents. Upon completion of the final evaluations, PTPA Media determined that Springfree Trampoline qualified for winning status. Recipients of the label are able to use its licensing for one year before retesting is required.

“We are proud to offer a product that is not only top-notch in safety and quality, but also allows people of all ages to create priceless memories in their own backyard,” said Amy McIntee, VP of Sales, North America. “We are thrilled to receive this honor as the criteria of the PTPA Seal of Approval is in keeping with the Springfree standard, and we are grateful to be recognized by this outstanding organization.”

A parent’s investment in a Springfree Trampoline has an invaluable return: their child’s safety. Springfree Trampoline removes dangerous springs, the number one cause of trampoline injuries, and eliminates hard surfaces from the jumping area. They continue to be the only trampoline provider that exceeds all US safety standards in addition to offering a unique 10-year warranty. Springfree Trampoline’s commitment to safety and quality demonstrates their worthiness of such an award.

Those interested can visit www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE for more information about Springfree Trampoline.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About PTPA Media Inc.:

PTPA Media (Parent Tested, Parent Approved) provides an objective means to discover and appraise new products designed to enrich family living. The company's mission is to assist and educate discerning consumers by providing reliable and relevant information about exciting and quality products on the market. Products range from clothing, toys and electronics to parent-centric creations. The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal is presented to companies whose products are deemed exceptional by a knowledgeable and unbiased panel of experts, including parents themselves. For more information visit http://www.ptpamedia.com.