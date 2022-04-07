Colorectal Cancer Alliance Announces 2022 Research Funding Opportunities
The National Nonprofit Seeks Proposals for Early Career Investigator and Pilot Awards with High Potential to Improve CRC Diagnosis, Treatment, and Survivorship
We are proud to fund translational research across the scientific continuum and according to our Research Investment Strategy to thwart this disease that is too often neglected and stigmatized.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) today announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for innovative translational research. The Alliance plans to award 7 two-year grants totaling $850,000.
In this cycle, proposals will be accepted for Early Career Investigator Awards and Pilot Awards to support the training of committed CRC researchers and foster innovation. Of particular interest are proposals that address these areas of critical interest:
• Understanding the causes and improving interventions in young-onset CRC
• The prognostic and therapeutic value of the microbiome
• Development of combination therapies
• Understanding the causes and interventions for racial and ethnic disparities in CRC
Researchers interested in submitting a proposal can learn more here. Early Career Investigator applicants must submit an eligibility checklist by June 9. Full proposals for both mechanisms are due July 25. Questions can be directed to research@ccalliance.org.
"The Alliance believes in our path to ending colorectal cancer in our lifetime and is committed to investing in innovation," said Andrea Goodman, Senior Vice President of Patient Support and Research Strategy. "We are proud to fund translational research across the scientific continuum and according to our Research Investment Strategy to thwart this disease that is too often neglected and stigmatized."
The Alliance has already invested nearly $5 million in colorectal cancer research, including nearly $3 million as early-stage grants to innovative researchers. Highlighting the return on its investments, two grantees with early-stage funding from the Alliance have gone on to receive more than $6.5 million in federal research funding to expand their projects.
Colorectal cancer remains the second deadliest cancer in the U.S. While novel treatments, advancements in screening, and a focus on equity are improving survivorship, there is still a tremendous unmet need. Federal funding for colorectal cancer research still lags behind funding for other diseases, with no real change in government funding between 2006 and 2018. The Alliance has committed to investing $30 million over the next five years in innovative research.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventative screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, please visit ccalliance.org.
