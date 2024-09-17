BOTTOMS UP® INVITATIONAL RAISES OVER $3.3 MILLION IN THREE YEARS TO BENEFIT COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak host the third annual Bottoms Up® Invitational to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Celebrity musicians perform at the Bottoms Up® Invitational to raise awareness and funds for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Craig Melvin & Lindsay Czarniak Host the Star-Studded Event to Increase CRC Awareness

The money raised directly impacts the Alliance’s efforts to increase screening rates, support patients and caregivers, and drive research and innovations to end colorectal cancer.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third annual Bottoms UpInvitational, hosted by Craig Melvin of the Today Show and his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, continues to raise much-needed awareness and funds for colorectal cancer (CRC). The celebrity concert and golf tournament honor the memory of Craig’s brother Lawrence Meadows, who died from the disease at age 43. Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men under age 50, and the second in women under 50, yet it is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers. The event has raised over $1.1 million each year in support of the critical work of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the disease.The opening reception and concert took place on September 15 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, and featured musician Ryan Cabrera, the Spin Doctors’ Chris Barron, saxophonist and composer Branford Marsalis, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Edwin McCain, The Voice alumni Ray Boudreaux, Javier Colon, and Preston Pohl, and more amazing artists. The golf invitational on September 16 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, CT featured concert performers, as well as stars Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Rutledge Wood, Stephanie Szostak, Debbie Dunning, Tyrone Corbin, Corey Miller, and other supporters eager to help the cause.Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined, and it is on the rise in people under age 50. Experts estimate it will be the deadliest cancer among 20-49-year-olds by 2030. Despite being a preventable cancer, many Americans are not getting screened at the recommended age of 45, and many are unaware of the risk factors for colorectal cancer.“The Alliance is grateful to Craig, Lindsay, and all of the Bottoms Up supporters for driving awareness and funds each year,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The money raised directly impacts the Alliance’s efforts to increase screening rates, support patients and caregivers, and drive research and innovations to end colorectal cancer.”Proceeds from the event will benefit the community served by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance through programs that advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research. To learn more about how you can help or to donate, visit bottomsupinvitational.org About The Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org BOTTOMS UP is a registered trademark of the Bottoms Up Organization and is used by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance under license.

