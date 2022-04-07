QueenLash is offering its customers a 5ML Eyelash Serum for Rapid Growth of Lashes
QueenLash is a UK cosmetic firm that has developed an eyelash serum that aids in speedy growth of lashes while also ensuring their thickness and effectiveness
We offer customers an eyelash growth serum that puts customers in control of their lashes. The formula combines patented nano-peptide complex with a specific blend of nutrients and moisturizers.”OLDHAM, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyelashes are just one of the many components employed to enhance the face's appearance. Eyelashes can shield the eyes from dust, sand, grime, and anything else that can come into touch with them. Given the benefit of eyelashes, many people still face a problem where they lack the growth of thick and healthy eyelashes. To address this issue while also ensuring that the natural attractiveness of the eyes remains intact, QueenLash has an alternative.
QueenLash provides its customers with an eyelash growth serum that puts customers in control of their lashes. The formula is brilliant, combining the brand's patented nano-peptide complex with a specific blend of nutrients and moisturizers. Due to the lash serum, customers can have the ability and control to make their lashes appear long, full, thick, and strong in just three weeks.
The lash growth serum from Queen is only 5 ML in size. This lash serum is a one-of-a-kind product created by cosmetic scientists. Customers can also check the product's legitimacy on the website, which claims that it is a dermatologist-tested eyelash growth serum.
Queen's eyelash serum claims to boost the appearance of lash length, fullness, and thickness to its fullest potential. The serum also strengthens, conditions, and hydrates the lashes while treating, protecting, and moisturizing them.
Queen is happy to say that it uses fruit stem cell technology and a patented nanopeptide compound to create its eyelash growth serum. In addition, the company states that its lash serum is a top-selling eyelash serum in the USA and that it is now available in the UK for £70.
The Queen's eyelash serum must be applied to clean, dry skin. Before using the serum, users must first remove their makeup and wash their faces. The user must then sweep the applicator in a single stroke and apply the serum to the lash nearest it. After applying the serum, the user must wait 1 to 2 minutes for it to soak. The exact process can be followed daily for a maximum of three weeks.
QueenLash is an eyelash growth serum that helps consumers achieve the fullest and thickest lashes possible. For more information or to place an order, interested customers can visit the website here.
Company name: YOUMEE LTD
Website: https://queenlashuk.com/
Email: Info@queenlashuk.com
Contact number: +441617061392
Contact person: Will Seaward
City: Oldham
State: Greater Manchester
Country: United Kingdom
Address: YOUMEE LIMITED
QUEENLASH, 21
GORSE AVENUE
OLDHAM
Will Seaward
Youmee Limited
+44 161 706 1392
Info@queenlashuk.com