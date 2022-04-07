Strathclyde Business School Enlists Creatio to Enhance the Educational Experience
Strathclyde Business School will use the Creatio platform to streamline workflows of serving their students and external partners.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has partnered with Strathclyde Business School to deliver an end-to-end student journey, bringing an amazing experience to students and employees alike. With Creatio, Strathclyde Business School will connect data from across teams and departments, managing all stages of the students journey from recruitment to alumni, and manage engagement activities, events, and communications with MBA students, alumni and external partners in Creatio’s single platform.
Strathclyde Business School is a triple-accredited university located in the heart of Glasgow’s city center with a reputation for high-quality business education. In a competitive job market, the university believes that a Master’s degree gives its students the edge and help they need to achieve their career goals. As such, Strathclyde offers degrees to suit any background including Economics, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, MBA, and more.
In 2021, Strathclyde Business School needed to enhance the way they managed their relationships with external partners and contacts who partner with Strathclyde to support student activity. The university runs frequent marketing, onboarding, training, and alumni engagement activities and events, and as such, needed a secure solution to manage all communications and activities, and to be able to utilize their data for targeted marketing and invitations to events as well as leveraging and building new relationships
Strathclyde needed a way to connect all data on one platform and greatly increase their day-to-day efficiency. To do that, the school turned to Creatio to develop a single source of truth, using Creatio’s one platform. Until finding Creatio, SBS had not had much success in securing a CRM that met of all of their needs.
Creatio’s allowed the university’s internal teams to automate and configure workflows themselves, create custom dashboards, and build marketing campaigns in a quick and cost-effective way. Strathclyde was able to manage all data on a single, secure platform and share it with relevant internal teams, improving decision-making power and the speed of work.
With powerful, yet user-friendly tools at their fingertips, there is security in knowing that long term, the Creatio platform is flexible enough to meet any demands that Strathclyde has.
“Incorporating a CRM into an organisation like a business school was never going to be an easy task – however, in order to achieve our strategic goals, we knew that we needed to find a way to untangle the web of relationships. Creatio has proven from day 1 that it will not only grow with us as we expand the project but it will also allow us to create a system that is unique to our needs and allow us to work efficiently, transparently and collaboratively. We look forward to working with Creatio in the next phases of our project,” said Camila Zrein, MBA External Engagement Officer for the MBA International Unit at Strathclyde Business School.
“The concept of education is changing drastically,” said Andrew Fenton, Chief Sales Officer, EMEA & APAC, Creatio. “The large metal cabinets containing a milliard of students files are becoming a thing of the past. Schools can have the tools to securely store student data, maintain thorough and consistent interactions with students and their parents, and thus improve the students’ overall educational experience. We love to see Strathclyde Business School take the bull by the horns and build smarter and more interactive schooling experiences.”
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
