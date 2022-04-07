Conference Highlights Released Ahead of the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference

SMi Group reports: conference highlights released for the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference

LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group's Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon System 2022 returns for its 6th year on 30th - 31st May in London, UK, where international military leaders, along with industry decision makers can discuss and cooperate on efforts and build cohesion in the market.

Hear from leading armoured vehicle programme managers, officers involved in innovative beyond line-of-sight fire systems, experts of delivering network enabled capability within armoured vehicles, or updates on the latest turret, weapon systems and munitions being developed, Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2022 is the ideal conference to attend to return to your team with a set of strategies and solutions to advance your future capability.

SMi Group have released the conference highlights for this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference:

• Keynote briefings from senior managers from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world including the UK, USA, Spain, France, Germany and many more

• A unique emphasis on developing versatile lethality capabilities by exploiting open electronic architectures and a modular approach to weapon system integration

• Focused and high-level discussion featuring technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry

• Generate knowledge and expertise following recent procurement processes within international militaries

The 2022 conference will welcome speakers from expert military and technical speakers which include:

• Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowatt, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army

• Major General Ruprecht von Butler, Commander, 10th Armoured Division, Bundeswehr

• Brigadier General William M. Boruff, Program Executive Officer, JPEO Armaments & Ammunition and Commanding General, Picatinny Arsenal, U.S. Army

• Lieutenant Colonel James de St John-Price, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit (ATDU), British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Hanlon, SO1 Lethality and Cannon Team Leader, DE&S, UK MoD

• Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Army Representative for MRAV BOXER, German Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr

• Lieutenant Colonel Arnel David, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff (DACOS) G5 Plans, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, NATO

• Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army

• Shri Pravin Kumar Mehta, Distinguished Scientist & Director General, Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE),Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Ministry of Defence

And many more…

