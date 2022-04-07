Less than 3 Weeks to go until the Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference
SMi Group reports: in four weeks the Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference will convene
LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are less then 3 weeks to go until Military Space Disruptive Technology 2022 takes place, the only innovation conferences in the world dedicated solely to the military space. Taking place on 25th – 26th April 2022 in London, UK.
This makes now a crucial time for military, government and industry alike to come together and delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of Military Space Technology and explore cutting-edge topics like responsive launch, AI, robotics, and small satellite technology.
Interested parties can register at http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/einnews
SMi Group are delighted to announce the confirmed attendees for this year’s Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference:
• UK Ministry Of Defence
• Dstl |RAL Space (UKRI/STFC)
• Italian National Armaments
• European Space Agency
• Defense Innovation Unit
• DEVCOM-Atlantic
• jHub
• AFRL
• HEO Robotics
• UKSpace
• US AFRL
• Catalyst Campus
• Military Space and Radiocommunications Agency
• Ministry of Defence - Defence Digital
• Surrey Satellite Technology Limited
• Moog
• Ovzon
• NASA Ames Research Centre
And many more!
The conference will welcome attendees from Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA and many more.
View the full speaker line-up and latest program here: http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/einnews
Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference
25th – 26th April 2022
Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London, UK
http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/prcom
#MilSpaceDisruptiveTech
