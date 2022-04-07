Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Players Work On Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s neutropenia biologic drug treatment market overview shows that companies are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy. Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side-effects. For instance, in August 2020, Asalyxa Bio announced its formation and seed funding to accelerate ASX-100 into first-in-human trials in 2021. ASX-100 is a novel spherical particle that releases a safe and effective anti-inflammatory agent, salicylic acid, directly to over-reactive immune cells, and is used for treating severe neutrophil-mediated disease.

In September 2020, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company launched Immunomedics for $21 billion. Through this acquisition Gilead will get TrodelvyTM (acituzumab govitecan-hziy), which will alter Gilead’s portfolio by adding a first-in-class commercial drug with considerable revenue potential and best-in-class potential. Immunomedics is a US-based biotechnology company that offers neutropenia biologic drug treatment.

The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market size is expected to grow from $10.22 billion in 2021 to $11.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The neutropenia biologic drug market is expected to reach $14.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market growth. Due to a growing cancer incidence and an increase in the number of people opting for chemotherapy, there has been an increasing incidence in the number of people suffering from neutropenia. According to the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market forecast, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the market over the forthcoming years.

Major players covered in the global neutropenia biologic drug treatment industry are Teva Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Sanofi, Mylan, Kyowa Kirin, Baxter International, CVS Health Corp, Novartis, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Partner Therapeutics.

TBRC’s global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market analysis report is segmented by drug type into filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, lenograstim, lipegfilgrastim, sargramostim, by treatment type into antibiotic drugs, granulocyte-colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), antifungal drugs, others, by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies.



Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Filgrastim, Pegfilgrastim, Lenograstim, Lipegfilgrastim, Sargramostim), By Treatment Type (Antibiotic Drugs, Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Antifungal Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

