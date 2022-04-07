Toshiba Announces OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 Conformance
Toshiba, one of the largest companies in Japan, has announced an OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 conformant program.SAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toshiba, one of the largest companies in Japan, has announced an OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 conformant program. Toshiba has been at the forefront of technology since 1939, and is a leader in diverse sectors ranging from social infrastructure to quantum cryptography. The OpenChain Project, which maintains OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230, has collaborated with Toshiba for several years to help improve trust and efficiency in the global supply chain.
“Toshiba is a rare company that has managed to combine scale, innovation and market success for generations,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “They have invested heavily into open source with a clear understanding of its strategic, sustainable implications for the market. The adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 is one milestone among many in helping to ensure the realization of this vision. It is significant not only for Toshiba, but also for each market segment where they play a pivotal part.”
“The importance of utilizing OSS in mission-critical areas is growing in the infrastructure industry involved in the growth of open source ecosystems,” says Yoshitake Kobayashi, Director of the Corporate Software Engineering and Technology Center of Toshiba Corporation. “We are delighted to take another step forward. Toshiba, a leading company in the infrastructure field, sees and works to deliver new possibilities for the world, society, and life. Our Open Source Program, the key requirement of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230, exists not only for open source license compliance but also as the basis of broader co-creation and collaboration. Toshiba has been part of the global open source community, including the Linux Foundation, for decades. We will continue to work with the community to contribute to people everywhere and our shared future.”
About the OpenChain Project
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
