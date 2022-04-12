Wishtree introduces comprehensive technical training program to empower industry freshers
Wishtree’s exclusively designed technical training program makes the freshers industry-readyPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishtree Technologies, a leading custom software development company, gives a new definition to the on-the-job training (OJT) process for freshers arriving in the industry.
Wishtree has a vision towards continuous upskilling of its employees. In alignment with that vision, the focus of the OJT is on increasing the productivity and efficiency of the freshers recruited. The company’s new training program consists of -
1. Mobile App Development
2. Web Development
3. DevOps
4. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing
5. Python
6. Communication Skills
The mandatory training program primarily aims to bridge the gap between the academic performance of the freshers and the actual work environment they are expected to thrive in.
In the words of Dilip Bagrecha, the co-founder and partner of Wishtree Technologies, “Learning and development (L&D) is one of the top priorities of millennials. Wishtree has addressed this necessity by organizing various skill development sessions throughout the year. We believe that continuous improvement and constant learning is the ultimate key to success.”
For Wishtree, these learning sessions have resulted in higher productivity and increased employee engagement and retention. To quote Amey, a fresher trainee, “The training improved my overall skill set and technical proficiency. I am confident now that I can contribute to the company’s aim of maintaining service excellence.”
The new rigorous training initiative seeks to strengthen the fundamentals of the new members of the workforce and help them ride the continuous learning curve, paving the way for both professional and personal growth.US and UK-based trainers are also deployed to equip the freshers to be industry-ready. The Wishtree management emphasizes on the training program being continuously updated over the course of time.
The extensive training course is set to facilitate a smooth initiation of a fresher into the corporate milieu. It heavily invests in each employee so that they stay up-to-date with the latest technology and market trends and can individually contribute towards the common goal of providing quality technological solutions.
About Wishtree:
Incorporated in 2011, Wishtree Technologies LLP has contributed to the digital journey of organizations like WHO, Xactly, UN, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta, to name a few. Wishtree’s mission is to empower businesses of all types and sizes with the latest combination of engineering expertise and a customer-centric approach. This unique value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for its customers. To learn more, please visit the company website.
