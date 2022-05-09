﻿As an employer and a mentor to other agents, I believe it's my duty to consistently manifest resilience and passion in what I do. ””” — Jasmine Rae

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record high 4.4 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in February; job openings of 11.3 million are just below December 2021 record, per the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The latest report builds on months of economic momentum, with U.S. employers adding a record 7 million jobs over the past year. The economy created 678,000 positions in February alone, sending the unemployment rate to a pandemic low of 3.8 percent, Labor Department data shows.

Jasmine Rae, #1 wedding cake creator, believes that as an employer she has a duty to be reasonable and provide good working conditions. "﻿As an employer and a mentor to other agents, I believe it's my duty to consistently manifest resilience and passion in what I do," states Rae. "This way, my team continues to see the business perspective thus encouraging them not to quit their job."

The latest report builds on months of economic momentum, with U.S. employers adding a record 7 million jobs over the past year. The economy created 678,000 positions in February alone, sending the unemployment rate to a pandemic low of 3.8 percent, Labor Department data shows.

Rae continues, "The unemployment decline since 2021 is majorly factored in by what the pandemic did to our mental health. At the same time, I think that engaging with my people every day, reinforcing our purpose in the business, and taking care of their needs mentally and financially help them to refocus on their goals despite the continuous changes and challenges we each face daily since Covid hit."

That strong reading — which added to the Federal Reserve’s resolve to begin increasing interest rates this month — also has given new leverage to workers as they look for more-favorable working conditions and higher pay. Americans who switched jobs saw a typical raise of 6.6 percent in the past year, while those who stayed saw their pay go up 5.4 percent, according to a widely watched measure of wage growth from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Both numbers, reported as three-month averages, are at or near the highest rates since the late 1990s.

"The country's economy is by the people because its people are motivated and set on their goals," concludes Rae.

----------------

https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/about

Jasmine Rae was born in San Francisco in 1981. After a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science, she started her cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for an M.A. in Psychology. Rae is often asked if and how her master’s degree contributes to her cake business. Rae has stated it is extremely relevant to her work and life, in part because it’s now part of her identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae are fanciful, organic, startling, or even austere, like a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a sugar explosion. @JasmineRaeCakes creates works of art all over the world, including in Italy, Dubai, Malaysia, and more.

Take Jasmine Rae classes and/or schedule a cake consultation for your wedding or special event. Follow Jasmine Rae on Instagram @JasmineRaeCakes.