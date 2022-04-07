STRIDE Henderson hires Eyrick Gibson to be General Manager
Taking care of your mind, body and soul is necessary to maintain a happy healthy life, STRIDE is there to support all three, but we focus on improving the body!!”HENDERSON, NV, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIDE Henderson an indoor boutique fitness studio in Henderson, NV, announces that they have hired their General Manager. The General Manager is responsible for overall STRIDE Henderson business operations. STRIDE Henderson has thus selected Eyrick Gibson is a key hire, specifically for this role with an eye to expansion of the Xponential brands throughout Las Vegas in the coming years. Established in in 2017, STRIDE was created with the goal that clients of all ages and fitness levels could use running and walking as a launchpad for their personal fitness journey. STRIDE aims to reinvent the definition of a runner through strategically-designed coached indoor running & walking classes taken at your own pace, empowering every client to cross their own personal finish line. Our goal at STRIDE is to partner with local and national brands for both consumer-driven partnerships and corporate wellness.
Eyrick grew up in a military family with his father being a United States Air Force officer. Eyrick’s value system is a direct result of his up bringing with the primary driver being discipline. Discipline has played a key role in Eyrick’s life as it has helped him to excel in various areas. He is an athlete having grown up playing various sports year-round (including soccer, baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, boxing and martial arts).
As with most of us, Eyrick gained and lost weight as an adult before finding health and fitness. He accomplished this by studying health and fitness, using his newfound knowledge to change his “lifestyle to fit the healthy person I wanted to be.” Eyrick has gone on to become very active in Jiu-Jitsu and has even become a certified nutritionist. Eyrick has demonstrated real results since changing his life, resulting in the loss of more than 55 pounds, transforming his body into what it is today (a lean mean jiu-jitsu machine). His weight loss journey has helped to shape who Eyrick wanted to be, which led him to STRIDE Fitness.
Eyrick’s skills center around business development, building small businesses into medium sized businesses as well as customer service. Eyrick accomplishes this through community engagement and development of partnerships and relationships. Community engagement is fundamental to STRIDE Henderson, as it is what brings people together. At STRIDE Henderson we believe the more community engagement, the healthier our community will become. STRIDE Henderson offers the best treadmills in the world, along with a dynamic experience that makes you feel like you just left a party, vs having just left the gym. When Eyrick accepted the position with STRIDE Henderson, he was asked why? Eyrick’s response was that the values of the business aligned with his personal goals as it related to health and wellness. We determined quite quickly from this that Eyrick was almost a perfect fit for this position.
As the General Manager of STRIDE Henderson, Eyrick is able to build upon his passion in the health and fitness space. Patrons coming to STRIDE Henderson can expect an environment that is focused on helping all involved to achieve their fitness goals through community engagement, with good nutritional advice from General Manager. Eyrick will play a key role supporting our overall mission, which is to “Promoting Happy and Healthy Communities!”
