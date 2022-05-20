STRIDE Fitness Henderson Classes start at St. Rose and Eastern Ave on June 10, 2022

STRIDE Fitness

STRIDE is a premium treadmill studio that caters to clients of all ages and fitness levels.

We all Start together and Finish together!” — Coach Kelley, STRIDE Fitness Henderson

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- STRIDE Fitness is a premium indoor fitness studio that focuses on High Intensity Interval Training (HiiT) and is scheduled to open on June 10, 2022. STRIDE Fitness has already been highly engaged in the community, having sponsored multiple events with Calico Racing, Gigi’s Playhouse, and Elite Las Vegas Gold. STRIDE strives to serve the Henderson community with the goal of improving the health of our citizens. STRIDE plans to expand into other areas of Las Vegas over the next several years, using its community driven approach to create opportunities for citizens to be exposed to various fitness concepts. STRIDE has committed to the following:STRIDE partners with Calico Racing the premier running organization in Las Vegas, catering to locals and turning out large numbers of walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages. STRIDE supports Gigi’s Playhouse, increasing positive awareness of Down syndrome through national campaigns, educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. STRIDE sponsors Elite Las Vegas Gold operates a 5K relay race, one where teams compete to see how fast 4 consecutive 5Ks can be ran by each team.STRIDE also maintains community partners, to offer members access to services at discounted rates. This helps to build a fitness focused community, driven by citizens and local business. STRIDE Fitness Henderson is partnered with; Frost Fit, Tres Amigos Mexican Grill, His Kingdom Come Ministries Inc., Health Xpress, Lapis & Oak, LivBay Lash, Lululemon, NuSpine, Man Cave Salon LV, Trim Body, A Taste of Coffee, Canyon Lake Physical Therapy, Midas, and Vegas Vascular Specialists.STRIDE offers 3 class types with multiple variations. The following provides an overview of these class formats:• THE STRIDE: Our signature format is a 55-minute all-tread class designed for all fitness levels with alternating intervals of running or walking and active recovery.• THE COMBO: Get the best of both worlds in this cardio & strength training class that combines intervals of running or walking with total body strength work to improve your overall speed, acceleration, & endurance.• THE CORE: Focus on your balance, endurance, & posture in this class format that’s predominantly cardio-focused with a 10-minute core strengthening section at the end that will leave you feeling strong and stable.While STRIDE Fitness Henderson is a HiiT training studio centered around Woodway Treadmills, it is a part of Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness maintains various fitness brands to provide the community with a variety of workout types. The following represents Xponential fitness’ brands and a brief description of each.• Pure Barre is the largest barre offers a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels.• Rumble Boxing delivers full-body, boxing-inspired group fitness for all levels.• BFT offers a community-based 50-minute functional training and strength-based program across 13 workouts.• CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels.• StretchLab is a leading assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services.• Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable, and welcoming to everyone.• YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all.• Row House is the largest indoor rowing brand by number of studios, offering personalized performance metrics, resistance training, rowing, and stretching exercises to build aerobic endurance and muscular strength.• AKT is a full-body workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning, which are effective and accessible for all fitness levels.• Stride is a treadmill-based cardio and strength workout designed for every fitness level.STRIDE Fitness Henderson offers access to these studios via XPASS for those which are available in Las Vegas including STRIDE, Club Pilates, Rumble, Pure Barre, Cycle Bar, Stretch Lab, and Yoga 6. AKT, Row House, and BFT are not yet available in Las Vegas. STRIDE offers unlimited classes, Classpass, XPASS, and class packs (individual class purchases).

