Vince Imhoff, Esteemed Criminal Attorney, Examines How the Pandemic Affected Hiring and Managing Holding Onto Staff

Vince Imhoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record high 4.4 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in February; job openings of 11.3 million are just below December 2021 record, per the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The latest report builds on months of economic momentum, with U.S. employers adding a record 7 million jobs over the past year. The economy created 678,000 positions in February alone, sending the unemployment rate to a pandemic low of 3.8 percent, Labor Department data shows.

Esteemed criminal attorney, Vince Imhoff, believes that as an employer he has a duty to be reasonable and provide good working conditions. "We are staying flexible and we are not demanding that everyone come back to the office once the masks come off. To stay in touch with each other, each department has a daily meeting with their manager and fellow teammates."

Interest in remote positions has been rising steadily among job seekers as they look for ways to improve their working conditions. As employee demand for flexibility in the workplace continues to increase, the need for businesses to remove hiring complexities and embrace effective remote hiring strategies will become increasingly important to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all workers.

Imhoff continues, "The management team has a daily meeting each morning to start the day and discuss all the issues. The firm has a monthly meeting to discuss goals and results. Each department highlights the department stars for the month. The management meeting comes with a Door Dash coupon, so all employees have a free hot lunch delivered to them for the meeting. I realize that is what we are doing to keep them, but we have not needed to recruit anyone in a few months."

Due to the acceleration of companies going digital during the pandemic, there have been many changes and challenges in this space. One of the most prominent shifts in the workplace was the incredible growth in salaries and the eagerness of companies to recruit talent across the U.S. and in other countries to find skilled computer professionals.

"To recruit for our nationwide attorney network, we use Indeed.com. We have gone from a monthly ad to a one-time ad. We were finding that we could not find our ad a few days when we purchased a full month. The extra time we paid for was of little value as our ad was too far from the top of the stack to create any new opportunities for success. We are considering developing advertising for The Facebook platform. We think we may be able to target the market and inexpensively so. However, this idea just popped yesterday and has not been fully realized yet," concludes Imhoff.

Vince Imhoff was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, and lived In Warrenville, Illinois from 1966 to 1990. He is a licensed attorney In Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff graduated from Lewis University with a bachelor's degree in political science and a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. Mr. Imhoff worked as a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997 after getting his law degree. After that, he went into solitary practice.

Imhoff & Associates, PC, was created in 2003 by Vince Imhoff. He joined the Cochran Firm's Criminal Defense Department as Managing Director in 2005. Following Mr. Cochran's death, however, Imhoff departed the Cochran Firm to form Imhoff and Associates, PC. He also served as the trial team's assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago's School of Law.