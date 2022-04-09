Thought Leaders Join Forces to Tackle The Global Grand Challenge of Digital Adoption - N50 Project
N50 Project - Digital Inclusion for the Next 50%
N50 accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, & business models to enable the next 3.9 billion people to participate in the digital world.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The N50 Project is a collaboration of partners from industry, NGOs and academia project managed by Geeks Without Frontiers.
— David Hartshorn
According to N50 Board Member David Hartshorn, "The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 3.9 billion people to participate in the digital world."
The N50 Board of Advisors collectively represent decades of experience and a network of connections to industry leaders that will help guide and support the N50 vision for digital inclusion.
The initial Board comprises:
Dan Carroll - Clever Inc.
Lev Gonick - Arizona State University
Dan Gutwein - Intel Corporation
David Hartshorn - Geeks Without Frontiers
Kanon Hile - Dell Technologies
Mneesha Nahata - American Tower Corporation
Bob Olwig - World Wide Technology, Inc.
James Phiri - The Virtual Doctors
Ben Schwegler - Stanford University
Innocent Tshilombo - Kakuma Ventures
N50 Partners believe that there is a collective moral imperative to invest in each person’s capacity for growth and opportunity and that access to affordable digital content, applications, and services at adequate speed is critical. N50 and its Advisory Board are committed to unlocking replicable strategies that can empower the Next 50% of the world’s population to access the internet and reap the health, education, economic, social, and cultural benefits within their communities.
About N50
N50 www.n50project.org is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference. Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution. Join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks.
