Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,232 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Forty-Two Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 255 – Private Instructional Personnel Providing Applied Behavior Analysis Services

HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols

CS/HB 469 – Patient Care in Health Care Facilities

HB 539 – Nursing Home Financial Reporting

CS/CS/CS/HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education

HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

HB 631 – Airport Funding             

HB 817 – Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent

HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance 

CS/CS/HB 893 – Child Welfare Placements

CS/CS/HB 921 – Campaign Finance

CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate

CS/CS/HB 963 – Funding for Sheriffs

CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies

CS/HB 1209 – Administration of Vaccines

CS/CS/HB 1239 – Nursing Homes

CS/HB 1249 – Treatment of Defendants Adjudicated Incompetent to Stand Trial 

CS/HB 1521 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact 

HB 1523 – Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

CS/CS/HB 1577 – Homeless Youth

SB 236 – Children with Developmental Delays

CS/SB 292 – Newborn Screenings

SB 312 – Telehealth

SB 534 – Prescription Drugs Used in the Treatment of Schizophrenia for Medicaid Recipients

CS/SB 544 – Drug-related Overdose Prevention

CS/SB 566 – Mental Health Professional Licensure

CS/SB 632 – Occupational Therapy

SB 704 – Substance Abuse Service Providers

CS/CS/SB 926 – Licensure Examinations for Dental Practitioners

SB 934 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 988 – In-person Visitation

CS/CS/SB 1222 – Acute and Post-acute Hospital Care at Home

CS/CS/SB 1262 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

CS/CS/SB 1374 – Clinical Laboratory Testing

SB 1552 – Direct-Support Organization for the Florida Prepaid College Board

SB 1712 – Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program 

CS/SB 1770 – Donor Human Milk Bank Services

CS/SB 1844 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

CS/CS/SB 1950 – Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program

SB 7002 – OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health

SB 7008 – OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons

SB 7010 – OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians

 

For the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Forty-Two Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.