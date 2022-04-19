Reviva Labs adds four new products to its skin care available at The Vitamin Shoppe

Reviva Labs Logo

Look for four new product arrivals from Reviva Labs, the natural skin care authority®, appearing on Vitamin Shoppe shelves in March of 2022

These new items will help repair, correct, and revitalize complexions after some recent stressful times” — Bill Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in March, four new skin care items will join Reviva Labs’ twenty-four other products at The Vitamin Shoppe stores. Debuting on shelves this month are Reviva’s Calming Renewal Serum, Calming Rejuvenation Crème, Advanced Retinol Serum, and Multi-Factor Brightening Crème.

“These four products will deliver unique and astonishing results for current and future Vitamin Shoppe consumers,” said Jeri Trachtman, VP of Sales at Reviva Labs. The two new calming products offer a fusion of K-Beauty, Ayurvedic medicinal herbs, and modern cosmeceutical ingredients to offer unrivaled skin calming results. The retinol delivers proven anti-aging benefits while the Multi-Factor Brightening Crème delivers brighter, lustrous skin and a visibly smoother complexion. “Reviva’s nearly five decades of skin care experience and clean beauty formulas combine the best of nature and science to deliver beneficial results.”

Reviva's Calming Renewal Serum features Argan, Rosehip, Jojoba, Hemp Oil, Shiitake, Chinaberry, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, and Red Seaweed to bathe your skin in nourishing EFAs and beneficial plant extracts. Skin will experience a “renewal” leaving your complexion more radiant and youthful looking.

Reviva Labs’ Calming Rejuvenation Créme is rich in nourishing essential fatty acids (EFAs), including multiple omegas, along with many additional nourishing ingredients. Your skin will be drenched by numerous antioxidants and inflammation-reducing compounds to calm and nourish your skin for a stunning, glowing, and younger-looking complexion.

Reviva Labs’ Advanced Retinol Serum features 0.1% retinol and includes a combination of ingredients that help to enhance its absorption while minimizing sensitivities and irritation. The appearance of wrinkles and fine lines are reduced, moisture and elasticity are increased, and skin is left radiant and younger looking.

Reviva Labs' Multi-Factor Brightening Créme combines Azelaic Acid and Tranexamic Acid with two proven brightening ingredients - Kojic Acid and Niacinamide - for a product unmatched at improving the appearance of skin discolorations and dark spots while visibly enhancing the skin’s textural appearance. The result, a stunning improvement in the appearance of uneven skin tone, dark spots, and a visibly enhanced textural appearance to the skin.

The four new products augment Reviva’s twenty-four other skin care products already available at The Vitamin Shoppe, in stores and online, allowing shoppers to craft a skin care routine that suits their unique needs. “These new items will help repair, correct, and revitalize complexions after some recent stressful times,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “And we’re delighted to have The Vitamin Shoppe be an early destination for these exciting new items.”

Reviva’s four new items are available at nearly all seven hundred Vitamin Shoppe stores across the United States as of March 2022. Shop for Reviva’s Calming Renewal Serum ($32), Calming Rejuvenation Crème ($42), Advanced Retinol Serum ($32), and Multi-Factor Brightening Crème ($42) at your local Vitamin Shoppe store today.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

