Reviva Labs adds five new skin care products to its product set at Sprouts Farmers Markets

Reviva Labs Logo

Five Reviva products debut at Sprouts this May: Sea Salt Cleanser, Elastin Toner, Problem Skin Mask, Ultra Rich & Light Crème, Multi-Factor Brightening Creme

Reviva has a long history of delivering innovative natural skin care and with these additions at Sprouts Farmers Market, shoppers will be delighted by the opportunity to discover some new favorites” — Jeri Trachtman

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arriving in May to Sprouts Farmers Market stores five new products will join Reviva Labs’ twenty-two other skin care items available at Sprouts’ stores and online. Shoppers will soon be enjoying Reviva’s new Sea Salt Cleansing Gel, an alcohol-free Elastin Collagen Toner, Problem Skin Mask, alcohol-free Ultra Rich Ultra Light Day Crème with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, and a unique Multi-Factor Brightening Creme.

“Reviva has a long history of delivering innovative natural skin care and with these additions at Sprouts Farmers Market, shoppers will be delighted by the opportunity to discover some new favorites,” said Jeri Trachtman, VP of Sales at Reviva Labs. Reviva Labs creates safe, effective natural skin care treatments that produce visible results. It’s why skin care enthusiasts have loved its skin care over the last 49 years and why Reviva has become the natural skin care brand trusted for generations. From brightening and hydrating to anti-aging and revitalizing – and everything in between – Reviva has it covered.

Reviva's unparalleled Elastin Collagen Skin Toner, an alcohol-free toner, helps to gently stimulate, refresh, refine, and restore the skin's acid balance and more. This toner features elastin and collagen to help prepare skin - along with Vitamins A & E - to boost follow-up applications of serums, gels, and creams.

Reviva's Ultra Rich Ultra Light Daytime Moisturizer is an alcohol-free moisturizer with a light texture and rich moisturizing benefits. This moisturizer improves skin’s textural appearance & helps protect against pollutants and free radicals as it hydrates and averts moisture loss with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Lactic Acid. This lightweight moisturizer is light enough to wear under makeup, or as a beneficial day cream when you feel like going makeup free.

Reviva's Sea Salt Cleansing Gel is a gentle, soothing cleansing gel that helps calm and cleanse your face with mineral rich sea salt. Sea salt helps cleanse pores, balances oil production, thwarts bacteria, and mildly exfoliates leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Washing your face will feel like a day at the beach with the tingly afterglow of the ocean’s mist.

Reviva's Problem Skin Mask helps diminish blemishes and absorbs excess oil without over drying skin. Blemished or unblemished skin can benefit from the soothing, oil-absorbing ingredients in this mask. Mild, yet effective, this mask helps remove impurities that cause blemishes, while leaving skin feeling soothed, cool, and clean. It features Kaolin Clay, Zinc Oxide, Camphor Oil, Menthol, and Sulfur for deep pore purifying benefits.

Reviva Labs' Multi-Factor Brightening Créme combines Azelaic Acid and Tranexamic Acid with two proven brightening ingredients - Kojic Acid and Niacinamide - for a product unmatched at improving the appearance of skin discolorations and dark spots, while visibly enhancing the skin’s textural appearance. The result; a stunning improvement in the appearance of uneven skin tone, dark spots, and a visibly enhanced textural appearance to the skin.

The five new Reviva Labs items arriving on Sprouts Farmers Market shelves are Elastin Collagen Skin Toner with Vitamin A & E ($12), Ultra Rich Ultra Light Daytime Moisturizer ($16), Problem Skin Mask ($24), Sea Salt Cleansing Gel ($16), and Multi-Factor Brightening Crème ($42). Each item will be available in most Sprouts’ stores and online starting in May. “While any of our new products could be a new favorite, if I had to make a prediction, I’d say our Sea Salt Cleansing Gel will likely become a top seller – it’s simply that good,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “And Sprouts Farmers Market will be the first retailer to stock this amazing cleanser.”

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 370 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.