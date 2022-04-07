CURevl Announces New Partnership with Wailuku Federal Credit Union

Wailuku FCU is now offering no fee, low interest private student loans to its members.

GALVESTON, TEXAS, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for Wailuku Federal Credit Union of Kahului, HI and its members. CURevl leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“We decided to provide student loans to our membership as there appears to be a lack of options available to them. Since we do not have experience with student loans, we are glad that we discovered CURevl to assist us with developing our program. Their knowledge and expertise have truly made the process easy for us to get started. said Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union.

“Helping credit unions expand their product offering to help their members and the communities they serve is what we love to do,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “Education finance is the perfect product to attract a new generation of members to the credit union.”

For additional information on education finance products and CURevl, visit curevl.com.



About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is an education-focused credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

About Wailuku Federal Credit Union

Wailuku Federal Credit Union current asset size is $80 million with 5,000 members and serves the community of Central Maui, Hawaii. For information on membership, please visit www.wailukufcu.com.