Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,176 in the last 365 days.

The LA Times Festival Of Books of '22 presents, The Adventures Of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect The Alphabet

The Clever and Witty Characters of the Letter of the Alphabet, Hop In and Join our Trip!

“The U they knew might play catch. So they threw it a V and told it to fetch! But the U refused and just stood there. They tried to shoo it but could not move it anywhere.”—”
— Mark A. Vogel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mark A. Vogel will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Adventures of Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet. It is a children’s book about two dogs who are in their exploration of finding the letters of the alphabet. They encounter humorous and fun trips with the different characters of the letters. It is written cleverly and although written for younger children, is a fun read for readers of all ages.

The author shares, “from cover to cover, young readers and parents will be delighted as they turn each page to read about a new adventure with a new letter. Professor Poodle portrays the image of an intelligent dog who always seems to guide Auggie, his sidekick, in the right direction.”

“Retired from the United States Coast Guard, children’s writer Vogel has made entertainment for young children a new avocation. Vogel’s narrative centers on the search for letters and has an unusual twist in that the letters are not the starting of any obvious word, except in the case of the irksome B that attacks Auggie in the hay as he looks for A. The relation between the letters and the words possibly associated with them is far subtler, allowing the attentive reader to make guesses.” — Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Mark A. Vogel is a father, husband, and grandfather to the members of his family. In 2006, he retired from the United States Coast Guard. He currently lives in Chesapeake, Virginia. He believes that his books will help children in learning the alphabet and numbers in easy-to- understand and fun stories with the turn of each rhyming page.

The Adventures of Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet
Written by: Mark A. Vogel
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The LA Times Festival Of Books of '22 presents, The Adventures Of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect The Alphabet

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.