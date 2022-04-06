Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,233 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on April 7 and April 8, 2022

MARYLAND, June 4 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Council will meet with the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Community Relations Council; Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee will review the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Thursday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Council will meet virtually on Friday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) to continue discussions about ways to combat acts of hate and harassment. 

More detail on the Committee agenda is provided below. 

Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Review: The PHED Committee will continue to review the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

At the meeting held on March 7, the Committee discussed the introduction to the plan, the eight districts that make up the plan area and recommendations on housing. At the meeting held on March 28, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for parks, trails and public spaces, transportation, school infrastructure and the Executive’s Fiscal Impact Statement. At the meeting held on April 4, the Committee will discuss recommendations for land use and zoning, economic growth and urban design. At this meeting the PHED Committee will address any remaining recommendations related to economic growth, urban design, a resilient downtown, historic resources and community facilities.

The Council and Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

Council committee meetings are currently being held on Zoom. 

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

Release ID: 22-155 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884

You just read:

Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on April 7 and April 8, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.