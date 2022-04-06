Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on April 7 and April 8, 2022

MARYLAND, June 4 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Council will meet with the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Community Relations Council; Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee will review the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Thursday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Council will meet virtually on Friday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) to continue discussions about ways to combat acts of hate and harassment.

More detail on the Committee agenda is provided below.

Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Review: The PHED Committee will continue to review the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

At the meeting held on March 7, the Committee discussed the introduction to the plan, the eight districts that make up the plan area and recommendations on housing. At the meeting held on March 28, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for parks, trails and public spaces, transportation, school infrastructure and the Executive’s Fiscal Impact Statement. At the meeting held on April 4, the Committee will discuss recommendations for land use and zoning, economic growth and urban design. At this meeting the PHED Committee will address any remaining recommendations related to economic growth, urban design, a resilient downtown, historic resources and community facilities.

