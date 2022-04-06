MARRIOTT JACKSONVILLE DOWNTOWN DEBUTS ON THE RIVERFRONT
New 354-Room Hotel Features Elevated Amenities and Breathtaking Views of DowntownJACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, part of Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 extraordinary brands, today announces its official opening, welcoming guests and locals alike to an inspiring hotel experience. Owned by L+R Hotels and operated by Prism Hotels & Resorts, the hotel features 354 guest rooms with sweeping views of downtown Jacksonville and the banks of St. John’s River. Destined to be a staple in the downtown entertainment district, the property also offers fresh and elevated culinary experiences in addition to dynamic meeting spaces.
“At every touchpoint, our entire team is ready to deliver a truly exceptional, unforgettable guest experience,” said Chris Johnson, General Manager, Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. “As we see the growing demand for all types of travel in the greater Jacksonville market, we look forward to welcoming them to the downtown business district and making their stay truly inspiring.”
Inside, the hotel lobby provides an inviting sense of arrival with a welcoming desk and a towering open staircase to the second-floor conference space. The lobby also connects through an atrium to One Enterprise Center, a 22-story office building on the riverfront. Featuring a rooftop pool and sundeck, guests are invited to relax, recharge, and unwind under the Florida sun.
Featuring views of downtown or the riverfront, each guest room and suite includes premium bedding, smart HDTVs, and more for an elevated stay whether for work or play. Guests and locals will appreciate the convenience of Juliette’s Bistro and J Bar located on the hotel’s main level, where the menu offers a modern take on Jacksonville cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails in an energetic space.
Meetings and event spaces are located adjacent on the second floor providing ease of access from the ballrooms to the smaller breakout meeting rooms. Whether planning a wedding or a small board meeting, this downtown Jacksonville hotel provides an array of options, with the ability to accommodate up to 700 reception guests.
To commemorate the debut of Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, the property hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, a champagne reception was held with hors d’oeuvres and entertainment provided by Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. The hotel will be donating non-branded linens and amenities to benefit Sulzbacher Center for the homeless in Jacksonville.
The central hotel in the heart of downtown, Marriott Jacksonville Downtown is nestled within the central business district among sports and entertainment venues, such as The Florida Theatre. Located on Water Street, Marriott Jacksonville Downtown affords guests ease of access to Riverfront Plaza which features an ongoing events calendar including a four-week concert series available for locals and visitors. Additionally, the hotel’s location offers convenient access to bridges allowing visitors to easily explore Jacksonville’s Southbank.
Marriott Jacksonville Downtown will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stay at Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, and for a limited time, earn 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points when booking rate code M11 on select dates.
For more information, please visit www.marriottjacksonvilledowntown.com and follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.
