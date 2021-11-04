THE NEW ALOFT OKLAHOMA CITY QUAIL SPRINGS INTRODUCES A NEW VIBE FOR HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS NEAR CHISHOLM CREEK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, designed for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy travelers, today announced the opening of Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs. With a unparalleled location near Chisholm Creek adjacent to John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs showcases an eclectic mix of neon colors, eccentric textures, and an unmatched ambiance for the greater Quail Springs area.
Centrally located in north Oklahoma City, Quail Springs and Chisholm Creek are most noted for superior shopping, dining, and entertainment. The new Aloft hotel is just a short drive away from Quail Springs Mall featuring a 24-screen AMC Theatre, Top Golf at Chisholm Creek and an array of dining options in the area. The hotel’s proximity to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike provides guests with quick and easy access to other areas of Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled to introduce this amazing new Aloft hotel to the thriving areas of Quail Springs and Chisholm Creek in Oklahoma City,” said Bryan Fulton, General Manager of Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs. “With 104 guestrooms, more than 1,100 square feet in function space and the excitement of WXYZ® Bar, we know the residents of Quail Springs will embrace Aloft for weddings, out of town guests, and local staycations with the family.”
Designed for travelers who love open spaces and open thinking, the new Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs is a kaleidoscope of colors and design throughout the common spaces and guestrooms. Walking into the hotel, guests are greeted with an open lobby and WXYZ® Bar overlooking the hotel’s Splash outdoor pool. The hotel is ideally positioned with delightful visual appeal to the spaces throughout the hotel, including the meeting space which includes ample natural light.
Managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts in Dallas, the hotel is home to 104 stylish and inviting guest rooms designed with the brand’s signature artful and innovative loft-like layout in mind. With airy nine-foot-ceilings, each room is complete with fast & free Wi-Fi, 42-inch flatscreen televisions, while modern bathrooms come with a walk-in rainfall shower and glass enclosure.
The hotel offers light dining and features a multitude of spaces for staying productive whether working from the guestroom, lobby or WXYZ Bar. Re:fuel by Aloft®, located on the first floor of the hotel, offers a one-stop shop where guests can enjoy casual breakfast in the morning or order on-the-go. WXYZ serves beer, wine, cocktails and light bites for guests and locals alike. Guests can enjoy sipping their libations over live music as part of the brand’s signature Live At Aloft Hotels music program, which gives emerging local Oklahoma City artists a platform to showcase their music talents in the evenings. For guests keeping up with their fitness routines while on the road, Re:chargeSM, the hotel’s fitness center, is open 24/7.
For more information on Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs, please visit www.AloftQuailSprings.com or follow the hotel on Instagram at @AloftOKCQuailSprings.
###
About Aloft Hotels®
Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 200 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.
About Prism Hotels & Resorts
As an award-winning full service hotel management company, Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts has developed a reputation for operational excellence by increasing hotel performance and delivering measurable results.
Bryan Fulton
Centrally located in north Oklahoma City, Quail Springs and Chisholm Creek are most noted for superior shopping, dining, and entertainment. The new Aloft hotel is just a short drive away from Quail Springs Mall featuring a 24-screen AMC Theatre, Top Golf at Chisholm Creek and an array of dining options in the area. The hotel’s proximity to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike provides guests with quick and easy access to other areas of Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled to introduce this amazing new Aloft hotel to the thriving areas of Quail Springs and Chisholm Creek in Oklahoma City,” said Bryan Fulton, General Manager of Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs. “With 104 guestrooms, more than 1,100 square feet in function space and the excitement of WXYZ® Bar, we know the residents of Quail Springs will embrace Aloft for weddings, out of town guests, and local staycations with the family.”
Designed for travelers who love open spaces and open thinking, the new Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs is a kaleidoscope of colors and design throughout the common spaces and guestrooms. Walking into the hotel, guests are greeted with an open lobby and WXYZ® Bar overlooking the hotel’s Splash outdoor pool. The hotel is ideally positioned with delightful visual appeal to the spaces throughout the hotel, including the meeting space which includes ample natural light.
Managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts in Dallas, the hotel is home to 104 stylish and inviting guest rooms designed with the brand’s signature artful and innovative loft-like layout in mind. With airy nine-foot-ceilings, each room is complete with fast & free Wi-Fi, 42-inch flatscreen televisions, while modern bathrooms come with a walk-in rainfall shower and glass enclosure.
The hotel offers light dining and features a multitude of spaces for staying productive whether working from the guestroom, lobby or WXYZ Bar. Re:fuel by Aloft®, located on the first floor of the hotel, offers a one-stop shop where guests can enjoy casual breakfast in the morning or order on-the-go. WXYZ serves beer, wine, cocktails and light bites for guests and locals alike. Guests can enjoy sipping their libations over live music as part of the brand’s signature Live At Aloft Hotels music program, which gives emerging local Oklahoma City artists a platform to showcase their music talents in the evenings. For guests keeping up with their fitness routines while on the road, Re:chargeSM, the hotel’s fitness center, is open 24/7.
For more information on Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs, please visit www.AloftQuailSprings.com or follow the hotel on Instagram at @AloftOKCQuailSprings.
###
About Aloft Hotels®
Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 200 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.
About Prism Hotels & Resorts
As an award-winning full service hotel management company, Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts has developed a reputation for operational excellence by increasing hotel performance and delivering measurable results.
Bryan Fulton
Aloft Oklahoma City Quail Springs
+1 405-849-5577
Bryan.Fulton@prismhotels.com