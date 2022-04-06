Submit Release
Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1419

PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor carrier safety, repealing provisions relating to findings and declaration of policy and further providing for definitions and for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

