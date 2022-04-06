Senate Bill 959 Printer's Number 1250
PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in the executive, further providing for disaster emergency declaration and management.
