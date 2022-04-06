The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Stations of the Risen Christ: Resurrection Meditations

Frank Heelan Seeks to Inspire People to Pray and Meditate Using the Actions of Jesus Christ After His Resurrection

But life does not end with the cross of Christ.” — The US Review of Books.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notable author Frank Heelan showcases a fantastic understanding of the Christian faith and digs deeper into the writings and teachings of the faith through his meditative work titled Stations of the Risen Christ: Resurrection Meditations.

This must-watch-out book captures fourteen vignettes from the Gospel writings of John, Luke, and Matthew. A brief meditation will follow each of the fourteen Scripture readings to motivate Christians to pray and acquire a deeper understanding of these divine mysteries. The heading for each “station” best explains the Resurrection narrative and miraculous appearances of Jesus to his disciples.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

The combination of amazing artworks, verses from the gospels and corresponding meditations for readers to utilize in their prayer work makes for a truly insightful read. Frank’s stunning ability to transform the verses from the Bible into a clear mantra for readers to better understand the lessons the verses are trying to convey speaks to a brilliant knowledge and implementation of said knowledge into a very short read and this is one of the plethora of reasons that makes this author someone to watch-out for.

This is the perfect book for those Christians and non-Christians looking to expand their initial knowledge and understanding of the teachings of Christ and those who aspire to use religion in a positive way like meditation. The core lessons and meditations found within the pages of this devotional book are things that can help a multitude of people on guidance on the path to a better understanding of the world around us.

If you are up for an insightful read that can open your eyes to things you haven’t thought of before, grab your copy of the book now and don’t miss out!

Frank Heelan, the author, grew up in the Elmhurst, Queens County section of New York City. He attended Xavier High School in Manhattan and earned a baccalaureate from Fordham University, a Masters from NYU, and a doctorate from Columbia University. He was also a respectable teacher

of History at Power Memorial High School in New York City and Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County.

Frank served as a Superintendent of Schools for Tuxedo Park School District in New York and Manville School District in New Jersey for more than 25 years.

As a retired educator, he was elected as a Board Member and served as President of Edison School District, a New Jersey City of 17,000 students. Married to his wife, Ann, they have been blessed with four children and eleven grandchildren.

Stations of the Risen Christ: Resurrection Meditations

Written by: Frank Heelan

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.