The LATFOB 2022 presents, Reach Your Neighbors: Regional Evangelism through English as a second language ministries

How can you Ascertain Intermediate Bible facts through the English Language?

The primary purpose of the book is to help students of ESL and intermediate level of English classes understand historically how Christianity started and to learn English simultaneously.” — Peter Lai

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired pastor Peter Lai aspires to help students of ESL and Intermediate English classes understand the historical value of Christianity and how it started in the first century as well as to learn the English language simultaneously in his book Reach Your Neighbors: Regional Evangelism through English as a second language ministries. The book is a 133 intermediate-level Bible study lessons for using English as a Second Language (ESL) or in Christian middle and high school English literature class instructions.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

Each lesson in the book contains biblical text, reading, comprehension, vocabularies, activities, and reflection questions. The biblical writings are gathered from the Bible in chronological order, from Jesus’ birth, ministry, suffering, crucifixion, and resurrection. His mission and ministry with Apostles Peter and Paul and others in the Book of Acts will also be highlighted.

Peter stresses the importance of the reflection questions on each lesson and hopes that readers can grasp his intentions and purpose in writing those questions. He also warns readers that some questions might be politically sensitive especially to those students who are newly immigrated from other countries to his neighborhood. To them, the oppression they faced from the hands of their government back home is still new and fresh, however, their life stories are very real. He wants those students to use these questions to talk about their experiences back home and would most likely enhance their English language proficiency.

This book is an educational tool for students and teachers of bible study classes for non-native English speakers as well as students of any Christian high schools or youth- group Bible study instruction of any church in the globe.

Peter Lai, author of Reach Your Neighbors: Regional Evangelism through English as a secondary language ministries, is a retired pastor living with his wife who now owns a piano studio.

Reach Your Neighbors: Regional Evangelism through English as a second language

ministries

Written by: Peter Lai

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.