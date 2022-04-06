Simple Energy partners with US based Lithium-ion battery technology company C4V to set up cell manufacturing in India
India’s leading electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy, today, signed an MoU with US based C4V, a lithium-ion battery technology company for setting up a Lithium-ion cell manufacturing ecosystem in India. Lithium-ion battery cells are the central unit of any electric vehicle. In addition to leading the build-in India initiative, this strategic partnership utilizes cells with industry leading safety, higher energy density than LFP, faster charging, and longer life cycle based on C4V’s patented technology.
This MoU is also a strong validation of C4V's continued efforts to stabilize a comprehensive domestic supply chain in India, bringing along the most advanced Lithium-ion battery technology which powers Simple Energy's upcoming two-wheeler and four-wheeler form factors by leveraging C4V's Technology, which does not suffer from the fire or explosion risk plagued by competitors, resulting in Industry leading safety as developed in their state-of-the-art facilities, internationally.
Speaking on this announcement, Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy said, “Simple Energy is leading the Indian EV industry by vertically integrating the entire value chain, thus bringing better synergy and higher localization. By partnering with C4V, we will consolidate cell supply, which is a vital component for us. This strategy also make us more self-reliant and reduces our dependency on imports”
Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President (Strategic Partnerships) at C4V said, “Oil prices are skyrocketing and the heat is already being felt in the market. Empowering local manufacturing will not only reduce the burden of import duties but also ensure the timely supply of quality batteries in the EV space boosting the confidence of OEMs in the Electric Mobility Market. C4V is looking forward to this strategic collaboration, thereby supporting the development of the EV industry in India.”
Simple Energy will be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to clean transport. Its flagship product, Simple One, will be produced at phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 1 million units. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually — making Simple Energy the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.
About C4V: Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to optimum performance of Lithium-ion batteries as well as Gigafactories. C4V’s discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance however, most importantly, the Gigafactory offering empowers emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V has established relationships with industry-leading raw material and equipment supply chain partners to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate “best in class” performance for various applications as well as an end to end solutions to produce them at the GWh scale. C4V is currently in the final stages of commissioning its iM3NY Gigafactory located in upstate New York, USA targeting production over the next few months in 2022.
About Simple Energy: Founded in 2019, Simple Energy is amongst India’s top three premium, smart electric vehicle company. The Bangalore-based electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy start-up aims to redefine electric mobility in the country by making e-mobility solutions more accessible, , secure, and comfortable to the end-customer. The brand believes in innovating and developing everything in-house while adhering to high standards of integrity, quality, and transparency. From surface design to chassis design, battery development to motor development, the Company has developed comprehensive, ‘Made in India’ e-mobility products that addresses three major concerns: range anxiety, charging time, and affordability. The brand is dedicated to advancing the country's sustainability goals, thereby contributing to a greener and cleaner future.
