LiSER: a revolutionary advancement in Li-ion battery technology
LiSER: Revolutionary cell to pack and cell to chassis technology from C4V.
● Cobalt & Nickel free technology: LiSER brings a Cobalt and Nickel free lithium-ion battery cell technology providing 40- 50 % higher energy density and 5 times more power density than LFP.
● Cell to Chassis: LiSER enables freedom from Modules to deliver an Industry leading cell to chassis and cell to pack solution with superior performance metrics.
● Unique “Tab-less” prismatic design: LiSER is the first ever “Tab-less” prismatic design that delivers extra fast charge and higher power benefits.
● Embedded Thermal Management: built-in cell cooling loops enables LiSER to eliminate complicated thermal management systems thereby reducing the weight and energy consumption of the battery pack.
● Strong Inherent Safety: LiSER technology also includes exceptional safety characteristics due to C4V’s oxygen deficient patented BMLMP technology.
The world today is reeling from a shortage of semiconductors to shockwaves in prices that are being felt across the automobile and consumer electronics industries due to raw material deficits. As EV markets grow exponentially, analysts predict that we may see similar trends across critical battery materials like Cobalt and Nickel very soon.
LiSER’s solid structural design and industry leading low carbon footprint enhance the utility and environmental friendliness of the platform powering C4V’s pursuit of a cleaner, greener and cost effective energy storage future.
Company CEO, Shailesh Upreti shared; "I am super excited to unveil our revolutionary cell technology LiSER today. This technology not only allows our BMLMP Chemistry to compete with Cobalt & Nickel based batteries at the pack level, but also enable Giga scale production to be more sustainable with our breakthrough high speed manufacturing processes. A leading cell to pack or cell to chassis design that can bridge the gap between energy density and power density in a very safe mechanism would allow us to cater to various market verticals with a single cell technology platform and we are super charged as our OEM partners start sharing their experiences with us".
About C4V: Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to optimum performance of lithium ion batteries as well as Gigafactory designs. C4V’s discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works together with industry leading raw material and equipment supply chain partners to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate “best in class” performance for various applications as well as end to end solution to produce them at GWh scale. We are proud to provide innovative Energy Storage Technology that fundamentally supports the World’s transition to electrification.
C4V; Charging Ahead!
