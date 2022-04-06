The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, My Life Including Prison

pruett

"Do you ever wonder what it would be like working in a prison?"

Go ask the caseworker” — Eileen Pruett

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorced and a mother of eight beautiful kids, Eileen Pruett, tours readers in a place full of deceit, wickedness, and where unexpected loyalty lies in her knee jerking book My Life Including Prison. The book features Eileen’s voyage while working in prison and her various first times in different fields of life.

The book introduces Eileen as a young girl who later got married and bore eight children. However, her marriage did not work out and got divorced sometime later. Then came a job in prison. Her first caseload was a man who claimed he was innocent of the crimes he was in prison for. Eileen did not know how to help him but did not give up. She unexpectedly finds herself locked in a prison cell with a male inmate.

The other inmates were always glad to tell Eileen how prison things worked, but she was not always sure if she could believe the things they were telling her. She did not know who to believe and who to not believe because asking different caseworkers gave her different answers. Fed up with the rising amount of unanswered questions, Eileen decided to quit asking questions and did what she wanted to do.

This book allows readers to look back on the things that they did while growing up. The making of french toast for breakfast for the children who liked it and then adding flour to make pancakes for others who liked breakfast that way evokes a motherly and featherlight feeling that will feel like a warm breeze to readers. Although the book was short, it is an interesting and great book for people who are looking for a semi-light read.

Eileen Pruett graduated from college with home-study and night classes, earning a minor in Math. Taking care of eight children takes most of her time besides going to church and a trek to the grocery store. She mostly spends her free time doing genealogy, crochet, knitting, and jigsaw puzzles.

My Life Including Prison

Written by: Eileen Pruett

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book resellers.