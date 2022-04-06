Confluence- VRIZE Business Planning Meet 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIZE is all set to propel its growth with a successful conclusion of its first ever Business Planning Meet – “Confluence- 2022”. The eventful conference was held on 15th, 16th & 17th March at ITC Gardenia in Bangalore, India. As the organization is growing its global footprint (In US, Canada, & India) with employee strength crossing 250 mark, the conference inspired the team to have a big picture focus and be an integral part of this growth. Team members competed in passionate rendering of the VRIZE of their dreams. The conference augmented dialogue and discussions and helped catalyze the team in defining “VRIZE” that our investors, our customers, and our prospective talent would know us for.
The event honored the trailblazers, and celebrated the success/achievements of the last two years while establishing the pace for FY 2022-23. Several strategic decisions were made to ensure team VRIZE is geared up to upscale its Digital & Data Engineering portfolio with product centric approach. The event concluded with the team in high morale to redefine the world of digital engineering for our current as well as prospective clients.
About the Company
Founded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has now grown to a company of 250+ experienced professionals who consistently strive for outstanding results. On a mission to create a <friction-less> Digital Engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services that include Intelligent Commerce, Advanced Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence.
Currently, VRIZE operates in North American and European markets, with delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, and Bengaluru (Bangalore), and plans to open a delivery center in Europe in FY 2022.
Babuji Abraham
VRIZE Inc
+91 98450 00831
babuji@vrize.com
