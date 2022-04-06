Job Announcement - Director of Admissions

The University of North Dakota School of Law is searching for a Director of Admissions to lead our recruiting and admissions efforts. This position reports directly to the Assistant Dean for Student Services and is responsible for supervising one (1) professional staff position.
Additional information about this position and the application process is posted on the University of North Dakota’s job board.
