The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Hank

Hank: An Era of Innocence and Struggles

How to strive hard and survive the evolving social issues in the society and world? The walk in the park full of thorns is not easy to pass on and view the sea of flowers.” — Claudette A. Peck

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does it feel to live in the fifties and finding yourself financially deprived and struggling to survive each day? This is what happened to Hank Kemp, a thirteen year old boy who strives to chase his dreams and skills after his mother dies, in the book authored by Claudette Peck entitled, Hank.

While Hank struggles through his grief and revitalizes his strong will power to prosper in life, he is helped along the way by a kindly teacher, an attorney, and the Spoorville community as they band together to keep Hank out of foster care. They eventually succeed. Hank graduates from high school with Latin honors of his class and earns a scholarship to college. It represents the lives of young black men and women in a positive way.

Claudette Peck was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma. Graduating in her class of 1954 with recognition, she was awarded a scholarship to Arkansas A.M. & N. College in Pine Bluff, AR where she pursued a degree in history. However, after three years of studying at A.M. & N. she left and returned to her home state of Oklahoma. She continued her final year of college at the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in

history. Peck worked for the state of Oklahoma as a senior interviewer and job placement specialist for 30 years, retiring March 1, 1999. Since retiring, she has spent her life volunteering in the community and writing.

Hank

Written by: Claudette Peck

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.

