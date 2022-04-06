The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Tip of the Arrow

Civil Rights: All Men Are Created Equal

The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges. –” — Martin Luther King Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind the passage of the laws, 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act are the people who joined the Selma Movement led by Martin Luther King Jr., who is an American civil rights movement for 13 years through the philosophy and practice of non-violent protest until his murder in 1968. Furthermore, students also joined the movement named, Selma Student Nonviolent Movement which is established by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) which is the fact-based autobiography book of Charles Bonner titled, Tip of the Arrow: The Selma Student Nonviolent Movement, A Study In Leadership.

The book is based on the true story of the author, as he joined and witnessed the Civil Rights movement and recorded the accounts and encounters of the people who risked their lives just to attain equal rights. He became a field director for SNCC’s Voter Registration Project in Wilcox County in 1965, conducting voter education and voter registration drives. He was one of the hundreds who were beaten on Sunday, March 7, 1965, by Alabama State troopers, rushing the marchers on horseback, and on foot, wielding whips, nightsticks, and tear gas on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the “Bloody Sunday” Selma to Montgomery March for the right to vote. It is an instrumental resource for students and populaces seeking to appreciate the social and political climate in Selma, Alabama, one of the epicenters of historic change for civil rights in the United States. It features photographs and interviews of the memorable moment in fighting human rights.

The author, Charles Bonner, who is from Selma, Alabama, is a practicing trial lawyer for forty years and his specializations are jury trial cases about civil rights, personal injury, environmental and employment; and he is a civil rights activist.

He earned his law degree at New College School of Law in San Francisco, California. He established his law firm with his son named, Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner.

Tip of the Arrow

Written by: Charles Bonner

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

