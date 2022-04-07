The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Bracelet: The Story to End Child Sex Slavery in the World

Author Spread Awareness Thru True Fiction to End Child Sex Slavery

Macie shivers convulsively and looks at the ceiling, praying that he’ll finish whatever he’s going to do and take her home.” — Charles A. Bonner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent lawyer, civil rights activist, and author Charles A. Bonner has published his reality fiction book title, The Bracelet: The Story to End Child Sex Slavery in the World. It follows an ever-expanding group of girls who work together to bring down international groups responsible for child sex slaves. The book opens with a respectable-looking, older gentleman tricking a young girl named Macie into his car. He speeds away with her and puts her in his underground bunker as his sex slave. However, Macie is a fighter. She does her best to gain the confidence of the man so he will begin trusting her with more and more freedom, all with the plan that it will eventually lead to her escape. Soon, she has a small but dedicated group of escaped who work together to bring down sex slave rings all over the world.

“...A gripping and important expose, sadly based on truth, of a man’s inhumanity to women. Bravo, Charles Bonner!”— John L. Burris, Civil Rights Attorney, Author of Blue vs. Black.

“Every man and woman needs to read this powerful, captivating book to grow stronger and wiser for the protection of women and children of the world.” — Rev. James R. McGraw, Author of Prayers from Ground Zero.

Charles A. Bonner is a 30 year Civil Rights Trial Attorney, has litigated thousands of cases, many dealing with child protection and safety issues, many similar to those of this exciting, groundbreaking book. He has written many articles and speeches and has been featured in the award-winning film Whose Body, Whose Rights? Addressing the rights of coffee.

The Bracelet: The Story to End Child Sex Slavery in the World

Written by: Charles A. Bonner

