AFN Presents Lincoln and the Fight for Peace with John Avlon

Because of the many challenges, CEOs face today - creating teams, managing not merely diverse but divergent opinions, and aligning around a common vision - It’s important that we learn these lessons.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Foundry Network LLC (AFN), an exclusive global CEO membership network, is honored to host a private event with John Avlon, political analyst and anchor at CNN and award-winning columnist and author, where he will discuss his new book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.
— Stephen Kuhn, Chairman, AFN
Avlon released his latest book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace earlier this year and has been featured in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, and New York Magazine as well as notable appearances on Real Time with Bill Maher, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Morning Joe, UNUM with Ken Burns, and now on AFN. But unlike those appearances, the AFN community will have the opportunity to directly converse with John during this unique event.
There are thousands of books about Abraham Lincoln, yet none has focused on his role as a peacemaker during one of the most perilous times in this country's history. John's revelatory new book examines the final weeks of Lincoln's life when he articulated clear principles he hoped would guide the United States toward reconciliation.
In terms of relevance to leaders and CEOs today, many feel that America is more divided today than ever since the Civil War. Bitter partisanship, tribal politics, regional, racial, and economic divides have turned citizens against one another while trust in our institutions is declining. Avlon argues that Lincoln's example offers us a path away from polarization. As Avlon shows, even during the Civil War, Lincoln refused to back down from his belief that there is more that unites us than divides us—and he showed us that defending democracy is a cause that can be just as heroic as winning it in the first place.
“John shows why Lincoln’s lessons for leadership are as relevant for CEOs in today’s modern world as they were for him as president 160 years ago,” said AFN Chairman Stephen Kuhn. “So many of the challenges we CEOs face today - creating teams, managing not merely diverse but divergent opinions, aligning around a common vision, and forgiveness in the face of disunity - is where Lincoln shone. It’s important that we learn these lessons.”
