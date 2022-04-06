Accessory Dwelling Unit Guidance RFP

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop a model ordinance and guidance on accessory dwelling units.

The goal of the RFP is to update 1994 state guidance on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that was developed under RCW 36.70A.400 and RCW 43.63A.215 (Chapter 478, Laws of 1993). Commerce intends to award one contract for no more than $80,000 to complete this work. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: April 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Download the RFP (PDF)