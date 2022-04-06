Submit Release
US-45 Ontonagon County bridge project starts April 11

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

ESCANABA, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $4.9 million to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on M-64 over the Floodwood River, M-64 over Halfway Creek, US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River, and US-45 over Roselawn Creek.

Counties: Iron and Ontonagon

Highways: M-64, US-141, US-45

Closest towns: Ontonagon, Paulding, Covington

Start date: Monday, April 11, 2022 (for US-45 over Roselawn Creek; start dates for other locations will be announced later)

Estimated end date: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 (for all four bridges)

Traffic restrictions: One alternating lane will be open at the bridges during work using temporary traffic signals.

Safety benefit: This work will extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

