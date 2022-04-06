Join Alaska to Reduce Underage Drinking

April 1, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – April is Alcohol Responsibility Month! The State of Alaska is teaming up with the Ask, Listen, Learn organization in their goal to reduce underage drinking.

Now is the perfect time to start and continue conversations with kids about the dangers of alcohol use and the negative effects of underage drinking on their developing brains using Ask, Listen, Learn resources.

The free digital underage drinking prevention program for kids and their parents guides adults with ways to start communicating with kids about alcohol and how to continue talking to them as part of a lifetime of conversations.

“Encourage your kids to say yes to healthy lifestyles and no to underage drinking and cannabis use,” states Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Have these conversations with your kids to help keep underage drinking at record lows and avoid the life altering and deadly consequences that at times accompany underage drinking.”

Additional materials on the organization’s webpage includes games, animated videos, social media involvement, lesson plans and information for anyone willing to engage and join the state in this campaign.

Other ways to get involved:

Follow Responsibility.org and Ask, Listen, Learn on social media

on social media Interact with others promoting healthy lifestyles and alcohol awareness

Write about alcohol responsibility and the role you are playing to keep kids safe

Submit a letter or email to your network and community about available resources for parents to talk to kids about underage drinking

Get creative! Create an Instagram story or video to post on social media or share with your local community

See Treg Taylor’s PSA and visit the Ask, Listen, Learn organization.

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.