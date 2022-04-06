Kansas Legal Services, in partnership with the Wichita Bar Association, the City of Wichita and sponsored by the Kansas Health Foundation, is hosting a Driver's License Clinic in Wichita, May 4.

You have to apply to participate by April 18

Apply here or call 800-723-6953

Persons who

apply,

are eligible and

come to the May 4 event

will be helped by legal staff with the steps for getting suspended licenses reinstated, getting fees and fines waived or reduced, and enrolling in diversion programs.