Driver's License Clinic in Wichita, May 4

Kansas Legal Services, in partnership with the Wichita Bar Association, the City of Wichita and sponsored by the Kansas Health Foundation, is hosting a Driver's License Clinic in Wichita, May 4.

You have to apply to participate by April 18 

Apply here or call 800-723-6953

Persons who

  • apply,
  • are eligible and
  • come to the May 4 event

will be helped by legal staff with the steps for getting suspended licenses reinstated, getting fees and fines waived or reduced, and enrolling in diversion programs.

