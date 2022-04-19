Sherri Murphy, Celebrity Relationship Expert, Examines High Profits from Bridal Jewelry Market & Linking Serious Dating

Sherri Murphy

The largest number of weddings in 40 years as pandemic-delayed couples now rush to the altar.

The pandemic has also prompted others to think more widely about what they want out of their lives.”” — Sherri Murphy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales expects to further expand its market share this year, in part on the largest number of weddings in 40 years as pandemic-delayed couples rush to the altar. This trend toward intentional dating in the aftermath of COVID-19, according to Michael J. Rosenfeld, a sociology professor at Stanford University who has studied online dating for more than 10 years, is building on a shift that can be clearly seen in dating patterns in recent years, where more people have been using dating to search for committed relationships rather than hookups.

Sherri Murphy, the celebrity relationship expert and CEO of Elite Connections International, has some serious insights on this matter and doesn't find such studies to be surprising. "Obviously, no one wanted to get married virtually, so they waited," states Murphy. "Weddings are now back. The pandemic really woke people up and they realized they wanted to be in a relationship. It took about two months into the lockdown until our phones started ringing nonstop."

Murphy continues, "Singles got very serious about finding the right person to spend their life with. We set up outdoor dates, hikes, golf, and dinners outside. So it’s not surprising at all that there are more marriages now. "

Despite the potential economic damage from the war, jewelry experts expects Kay Jewelers, Zales, and Signet’s other brands to continue to expand market share this year in the fragmented jewelry industry. The company said it expects revenue in the current fiscal year of $8.03 billion to $8.25 billion, which would top analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Signet expanded its share of the U.S. jewelry market to 9.3% in 2021, a gain of 270 basis points compared with the previous year. Jewelry companies will continue to seize on the expected surge in the number of people getting married.

"The pandemic caused a shift in priorities, which led to the choice to pursue a relationship. While the pandemic has pushed some people to think more deeply about what they want out of their relationships and their lives, it has also prompted others to think more widely about what they want out of their lives," concludes Murphy.

SHERRI MURPHY

CEO AND FOUNDER OF ELITE CONNECTIONS

Sherri Murphy founded Elite Connections International over 25 years ago and has built it into one of the world's premier matchmaking agencies.

Elite Connections was founded in Los Angeles in 1994 after Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker and saw a need for a safe, effective way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet one another. The company has locations throughout Southern California, New York, Las Vegas, and Florida, as well as matchmakers in Paris and other major cities around the world.

Under Sherri’s leadership, Elite Connections has redefined the personalized approach to matchmaking. Each one of our professional matchmakers knows all of their clients personally and keeps them in mind with each new single that they meet. Matchmakers consider everything from personal goals, background, and religion to all the subtle nuances that make an individual unique. It’s this personalized approach to professional matchmaking that not only sets us apart from other agencies but allows us to make thoughtful successful introductions. Additionally, the company offers a team of experts providing an array of beneficial services to their clients including an elite matchmaking team, dating coaches, licensed psychologists, personal shopper/wardrobe consultants and several photographers to choose from.

Her guiding philosophy is that there is someone out there for everyone, but that you won’t find them sitting at home or swiping through singles on an app. For Sherri, her biggest satisfaction is seeing people find real happiness together…engagements and marriages are even more rewarding!