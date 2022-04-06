The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books '22 presents , Ruins to Ruins: From the Mayan Jungle to the Aztec Metropolis

Would you Travel the World to Jump from Ruins to Ruins?

You cannot easily make ruins only by a piece of rocks, and you cannot see the aesthetics of the beauty and its historic momentum by knowledge.” — Roland H. Wauer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruins to Ruins: From the Mayan Jungle to the Aztec Metropolis written by Roland Wauer centers around any traveler’s reminiscence with some details common and ordinary, while some are deeply personal. This is because one person’s experiences belong to that individual in ways that others cannot completely interpret. However, Roland excels in his ability to communicate in his passion about the environment he finds himself in.

Ruins to Ruins focuses on the extent of the sites visited by Robert, a young naturalist, and Jonathan, a budding archaeologist. Their vigorous journey took them to numerous significant ruins where they joined a marriage ceremony and visited the amazing National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City. They also encountered many folks throughout their journey where Robert found the love of his life.

The book is an easy and enjoyable read that contains elaborated conversations that did not detract the author’s obvious interest and love of his investigations. The facts of his travels are described to interest readers to the beauty of travelling and exploring.

Readers can enjoy the history of the ruins and the natural occurrences of the present day as well as the author’s approach to relating the stories, for Wauer is a naturalist who has a novelist’s creativeness in imagery.

Prior to his retirement, Roland Wauer was a US Service Park employee for more than thirty years, and a naturalist at heart. He worked as a ranger at Crater Lake, Death Valley, Zion, Big Bend, Great Smoky Mountains, and the Virgin Islands. He also served as a Chief Scientist in the Southwest Region Office and Chief of Natural Resources in Washington D.C.

He is the author of 32 books on the national parks, birds, and butterflies. He also penned another

book titled Natural Inclinations: One Man’s Adventure in the Natural World. He currently resides

in Bryan, Texas.

Ruins to Ruins: From the Mayan Jungle to the Aztec Metropolis

Written by: Roland H. Wauer

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book resellers.

