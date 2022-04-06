The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

Can you fly while running with the Frogs?

Autobiographical sketches of a naval career show readers how to fly and rise up the ranks while running with the frogs amidst personal and professional matters.” — George R. Worthington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired US Navy, Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington delves into a significant period in his life by sharing his experiences through an inside look at the training and various assignments he received while in the Navy in his book Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir. This book is an autobiographical sketch of a naval career, highlighting challenging assignments during a spectacular era in America. It includes details of deployments and special events of international and national moments associated with operational and command tours. This stunning memoir shows step by step how “Runnin’ with frogs” became his service calling which begins with the early years of his life in which he shares a rich history and family details.

George weaves through what it really means by “Runnin’ with frogs” by breaking his experiences into three phases which includes the early years, active duty in the US Navy, and the rest of it. There are further broken down into where he went, what happened, his reactions, and what he learned through getting ready, warfare specialties, assignments in state and defense departments, and ways he’s still learning. The voice is open and honest about how he felt in various stages of his life, even offering advice that includes keeping a good attitude and listening to everybody. Every chapter allows readers genuine insights into the Naval world which features rare explorations and emotions coming from a person who had first-hand experience.

The tone of the memoir is conversational as George speaks directly to you with personal photos woven throughout the book that gives the sense of looking through an album while listening to him share all these stories of his experiences. This gives the memoir the ability to draw you into learning rich and exciting history and facts about the Navy from his early days to now.

George Worthington is a retired US Navy who grew up in Tucson, Arizona. He spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S Naval Academy, graduating with an Ensign commission in June 1961. He participated in the 1962 Christmas Island Bomb tests and volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team Training in Coronado, California, graduated with class 36, and deployed to Seventh Fleet operations. He also participated in various staff tours from countries like Vietnam and Cambodia. He graduated from the U.S Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. He retired from active duty September 1992.

Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

Written by: George R. Worthington

Kindle|

Hardcover|

Paperback|

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers

