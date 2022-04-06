The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Endless Horizons: Journeys Within a Journey

How do you fit 64-Year-Long Experiences into Various Poems and One Book?

“Throughout my life, I had always wanted to write a book, but not knowing about what. Then one morning about 11 years ago I woke up realizing I had already been writing in a book throughout my life” — Brent E Asay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered about how to fit 64-year-long experiences into a handful of poems and one book? Well, Brent Asay's book titled, Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey presents readers with various poetries centered on nature, places visited, love, family, home, adversity, a life-long battle with muscular dystrophy, and observations of life and

society— and other topics, inspired by his own life experiences and learnings of a so-far 64-year life span. This literary journey began for Brent, unbeknownst to him, when at age fifteen he listened to and became deeply absorbed in the sounds that emanated from the fusion of rock music, classical music, lyrics, and spoken-word poetry of the "Days of Future Passed" album by the legendary progressive rock band The Moody Blues.

Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey is a poetry universe of various themes, dimensions, and flows. Unique, imaginative, and thought-provoking, this book reflects Brent’s pilgrimage through life and that of others, drawing on his observations of life, people, and places. Brent’s poetry brings out the common, everyday experience in an extraordinary light. The hardship, sorrows, and struggles of life contrast with light, triumph, beauty, joy, love, and celebrations of life.

From this collection of poems readers can see the way Brent takes pleasure in people, places, and things, big and small, anything that touches his soul. The targeted audience for Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey is anyone and everyone, lovers of poetry or not. Setting this book apart are the relatable descriptions that go under the surface of things while giving beyond-ordinary meaning to the simple things of life— teaching what we miss in life if we just casually observe and not internalize the beautiful moments that surround us. This book has lines of rich meaning and connection for anyone who has experienced life, its readers apt to feel poetry meant for them.



Excerpt from Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey: “And the wind I feel differently, to an inner pang, As drifting, season-aged leaves playfully brush past me, Precious seconds on autumn’s clock ticking away” — a sneak peek at one of many memorable lines that will leave readers pensive in riveted pause.

Brent Asay is a 64 years old author who has a bachelor’s degree and an MSPH from the University of Utah and a law degree from the Brigham Young University Law School. He is also a member of the Utah State Bar and is currently working as a mediator in employment-related matters. Throughout the years of his life, he was able to live in and experience other places and cultures, which doubtless exerted a key influence on his penning this ground-breaking book.

Endless Horizons: Journeys within a Journey

Written by: Brent Asay

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.