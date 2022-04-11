247LiveIT Achieves Recognition As Google Partner
247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, has met all Google Partner requirements.
The Google Ads platform is an important element of a strong online marketing campaign.”CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, has met all Google Partner requirements. By meeting Google's strict partner guidelines, 247LiveIT staff is recognized as having the latest Google Ads expertise to help clients maximize their online advertising campaigns.
— Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO
"247LiveIT is happy to receive the Google Partner designation as it shows a high level of skill with Google Ads," says Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO. "The Google Ads platform is an important element of a strong online marketing campaign. We work closely with Google Ads to create the best outcomes for our clients with high-performance standards and minimal client spending requirements."
Google monitors Google Partners regularly to ensure performance levels are continually. 247LiveIT is listed on the Google Partners website at https://bit.ly/247LiveITGP.
Based in Chatsworth, California, the agency is certified as a Facebook Marketing, Microsoft Advertising Elite and Amazon Advertising partner. 247LiveIT services include website development, social media platform design and advertising, e-mail campaigns, search engine optimization, graphic design, video content creation and pay-per-click marketing.
For a free consultation on how to build a business brand and sales revenue, call 877-382-0922 or go to https://247liveit.com. Monthly SEO packages are available.
