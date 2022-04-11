Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,784 in the last 365 days.

247LiveIT Achieves Recognition As Google Partner

247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, has met all Google Partner requirements.

247LiveIT Achieves Recognition As A Google Partner

247LiveIT logo

247LiveIT logo

247LiveIT is a Google Partner.

247LiveIT is a Google Partner.

247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, has met all Google Partner requirements.

The Google Ads platform is an important element of a strong online marketing campaign.”
— Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247LiveIT, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency, has met all Google Partner requirements. By meeting Google's strict partner guidelines, 247LiveIT staff is recognized as having the latest Google Ads expertise to help clients maximize their online advertising campaigns.

"247LiveIT is happy to receive the Google Partner designation as it shows a high level of skill with Google Ads," says Fahim Abid, 247LiveIT CEO. "The Google Ads platform is an important element of a strong online marketing campaign. We work closely with Google Ads to create the best outcomes for our clients with high-performance standards and minimal client spending requirements."

Google monitors Google Partners regularly to ensure performance levels are continually. 247LiveIT is listed on the Google Partners website at https://bit.ly/247LiveITGP.

Based in Chatsworth, California, the agency is certified as a Facebook Marketing, Microsoft Advertising Elite and Amazon Advertising partner. 247LiveIT services include website development, social media platform design and advertising, e-mail campaigns, search engine optimization, graphic design, video content creation and pay-per-click marketing.

For a free consultation on how to build a business brand and sales revenue, call 877-382-0922 or go to https://247liveit.com. Monthly SEO packages are available.

Diane Rumbaugh
Rumbaugh Public Relations
8054932877 ext.
diane@rumbaughpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

About 247LiveIT.com digital marketing company

You just read:

247LiveIT Achieves Recognition As Google Partner

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.