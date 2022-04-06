Two-day Small Business Development series in Kona

News Posted on Apr 6, 2022 in Main

KAILUA-KONA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center are co-hosting a free​ Small Business Development Series in Kailua Kona next week. Big Island small business owners who are interested in working with federal, state, and local government agencies are invited to attend this two-day conference.

April 12 & 13, 2022 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaiʻi Community College – Pālamanui Campus 73-4225 Ane Keohokalole Highway Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740

You must register to attend, via Event Brite at the following link: https://bdskona.eventbrite.com/

###