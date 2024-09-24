Speed management installations on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua

Main, News Posted on Sep 24, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) began installation of six speed humps to manage speeds on Kaukonahua Road (Route 930) in Waialua between Thompson Corner and Weed Circle on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The contractor will close a single lane at one speed hump site at a time between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The installations, signage and temporary striping are expected to be complete by Friday, Sept. 27. Permanent striping will be installed later.

The speed humps are part of HDOT’s strategy to mitigate speed-related motor vehicle crashes. The five-year history for this section of Kaukonahua Road included 28 motor vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and three serious injuries.

KAUKONAHUA RD – THOMPSON CORNER TO WEED CIRCLE YEAR # CRASHES # FATALITIES # S. INJ PED INV INV SPEED HEAD ON 2019 4 2020 4 1 1 2021 8 1 1 2022 5 1 2023 3 August 2024 6 1 2 1 1 1 TOTAL 30 2 3 1 2 3

HDOT conducted speed surveys for three areas within the speed mitigation limits and recorded between 28% and 69% of drivers exceeding the posted speed limit.

Area # Location Mile Post Percent of Motorists Over Posted Speed Limit Weed Circle bound or Northbound Thompson Corner bd or Southbound Pre-Con Post-Con Pre-Con Post-Con 1 Between Thompson Corner and Hukilau Loop 6.76 43% 28% 2 Between Ka‘amo‘oloa Road and Pa‘ahihi Street 7.29 62% 64% 3 Between Keakula Street and Weed Junction 7.49 69% 42%

A consistent and manageable speed on Kaukonahua Road supports the eight bus stops and four marked crosswalks near Hukilau Loop, Ka‘amo‘oloa Road, Pa‘ahihi Street, and Keakula Street. The posted speed limit for Kaukonahua Road between Thompson Corner and Weed Circle is 35 mph. The advisory speed over the new speed humps is 30 mph.

HDOT has been actively managing speed in areas we anticipate high rates of vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. This improves safety by increasing reaction time for drivers and other users and improves survivability if a crash does occur. By normalizing safe speed limits, right sizing corridors and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as roundabouts and raised crosswalks, HDOT is working towards reducing serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

